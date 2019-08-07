The Top Taste Food Warehouse in Brooklyn, NY. has recalled an undetermined amount of pork and chicken dumpling product because they were produced, packed, and distributed without the benefit of USDA inspection and used the mark of inspection without authorization, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen pork with vegetable dumpling and the chicken with vegetable dumpling items were produced July 30, 2018 through July 31, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

136-oz (8.5-lbs) plastic bags containing approximately 100 pieces of “TOP TASTE PORK & VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS.”

136-oz (8.5-lbs) plastic bags containing approximately 100 pieces of “TOP TASTE CHICKEN & VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19856” inside the USDA mark of inspection.These items were shipped to wholesalers in New York.

The problem was discovered on July 31, 2019 while FSIS was conducting surveillance activity.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.