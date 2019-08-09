The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.

Import Alert Desc Text URL IA-16-119 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Fish And Fishery Products For Importer And Foreign Processor (Manuf) Combinations https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_23.html IA-16-124 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Aquaculture Seafood Products Due To Unapproved Drugs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_27.html IA-16-131 Detention Without Physical Examination of Aquacultured Catfish, Basa, Shrimp, Dace, and Eel from China- Presence of New Animal Drugs and/or Unsafe Food Additives https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_33.html IA-16-35 Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw And Cooked Shrimp from India https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_43.html IA-16-81 Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html IA-21-07 Detention Without Physical Examination of Tamarind Products (Fresh and/or Processed) from All Shippers from All Countries Due to Filth https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_63.html IA-21-17 COUNTRYWIDE DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PAPAYA FROM MEXICO https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_721.html IA-22-01 Detention Without Physical Examination of Cantaloupes from Mexico https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_67.html IA-28-11 Detention Without Physical Examination of Aromatic Herbs due to the presence of Cyclospora Cayetanensis https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_95.html IA-33-10 Detention Without Physical Examination of Candy Due to Lead http://cms.fda.gov/vts/imports_publish/private/importalert_102.html IA-45-02 Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html IA-53-06 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Cosmetics That are Adulterated and/or Misbranded Due to Color Additive Violations https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_130.html IA-54-12 Detention Without Physical Examination of Foods Labeled As Being Or Containing Siberian Ginseng https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_143.html IA-66-40 Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html IA-66-41 Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S. http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html IA-66-66 APIs That Appear To Be Misbranded Under 502(f)(1) Because They Do Not Meet The Requirements For The Labeling Exemptions In 21 CFR 201.122 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_202.html IA-89-08 Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices Without Approved PMAs or IDEs and Other Devices Not Substantially Equivalent or Without a 510(k) https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_244.html IA-99-05 Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html IA-99-08 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html IA-99-19 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html IA-99-39 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html

