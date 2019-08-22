The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.

Import Alert

Description

URL

IA-16-04

DWPE Misbranded Seafood – Species Substitution -Rev 3/24/95

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_13.html

IA-16-39

Detention Without Physical Examination of Processed Seafood and Analogue Seafood (Surimi) Products for Listeria Monocytogenes

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_44.html

IA-45-02

Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html

IA-53-06

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Cosmetics That are Adulterated and/or Misbranded Due to Color Additive Violations

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_130.html

IA-66-41

Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S.

 http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html

IA-66-64

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Essiac and Products Containing Essiac

None

IA-89-08

Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices Without Approved PMAs or IDEs and Other Devices Not Substantially Equivalent or Without a 510(k)

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_244.html

IA-99-05

Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides

 http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html

IA-99-08

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html

IA-99-14

Countrywide Detention Without Physical Examination Of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides

None

IA-99-39

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html

