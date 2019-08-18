Canadian officials posted a recall of Kraft Heinz Canada brand Turkey Stew 8+ Months baby food from retail stores after a consumer complained of finding insects in the product, according to the recall notice posted Aug. 16 by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

According to the recall notice, the affected baby food product was distributed to retail locations in British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

Consumers can identify the recalled baby food product be looking for the following information on the package labels:

Brand Name Common Name Size UPC Code(s) on Product Heinz Turkey Stew 8+ Months Baby Food 213 mL 0 572200 6 2021JN04

No illnesses have been reported to date in association with the consumption of this product.

The recall is considered a “Class 3,” which means the product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences. The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.”

Consumers with questions can contact Kraft Heinz Canada at 1-866-572-3809.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)