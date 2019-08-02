The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.
Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.
|
Import Alert
|
Description
|
URL
|
IA-16-105
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_19.html
|
IA-16-125
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF REFRIGERATED (NOT FROZEN) RAW FISH AND FISHERY PRODUCTS THAT ARE VACUUM PACKAGED OR MODIFIED ATMOSPHERE PACKAGED OR PACKAGED IN A MATERIAL THAT IS NOT OXYGEN- PERMEABLE DUE TO THE POTENTIAL FOR CLOST
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_28.html
|
IA-16-22
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Canned Shrimp from Thailand for Decomposition
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_39.html
|
IA-16-39
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Processed Seafood and Analogue Seafood (Surimi) Products for Listeria Monocytogenes
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_44.html
|
IA-16-81
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html
|
IA-45-02
|
Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html
|
IA-53-06
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Cosmetics That are Adulterated and/or Misbranded Due to Color Additive Violations
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_130.html
|
IA-66-40
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html
|
IA-66-41
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S.
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html
|
IA-66-66
|
APIs That Appear To Be Misbranded Under 502(f)(1) Because They Do Not Meet The Requirements For The Labeling Exemptions In 21 CFR 201.122
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_202.html
|
IA-68-19
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF UNAPPROVED NEW ANIMAL DRUGS
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1147.html
|
IA-89-17
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Medical Devices That Appear To Be Adulterated Because Their Quality Falls Below That Which They Purport or Are Represented to Possess
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1156.html
|
IA-99-08
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html
|
IA-99-19
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html
|
IA-99-21
|
Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance Of Food Products Containing Sulfites
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_265.html
(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)