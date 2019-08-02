The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.

Import Alert Description URL IA-16-105 Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_19.html IA-16-125 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF REFRIGERATED (NOT FROZEN) RAW FISH AND FISHERY PRODUCTS THAT ARE VACUUM PACKAGED OR MODIFIED ATMOSPHERE PACKAGED OR PACKAGED IN A MATERIAL THAT IS NOT OXYGEN- PERMEABLE DUE TO THE POTENTIAL FOR CLOST https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_28.html IA-16-22 Detention Without Physical Examination of Canned Shrimp from Thailand for Decomposition https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_39.html IA-16-39 Detention Without Physical Examination of Processed Seafood and Analogue Seafood (Surimi) Products for Listeria Monocytogenes https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_44.html IA-16-81 Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html IA-45-02 Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html IA-53-06 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Cosmetics That are Adulterated and/or Misbranded Due to Color Additive Violations https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_130.html IA-66-40 Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html IA-66-41 Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S. http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html IA-66-66 APIs That Appear To Be Misbranded Under 502(f)(1) Because They Do Not Meet The Requirements For The Labeling Exemptions In 21 CFR 201.122 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_202.html IA-68-19 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF UNAPPROVED NEW ANIMAL DRUGS https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1147.html IA-89-17 Detention Without Physical Examination of Medical Devices That Appear To Be Adulterated Because Their Quality Falls Below That Which They Purport or Are Represented to Possess https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1156.html IA-99-08 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html IA-99-19 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html IA-99-21 Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance Of Food Products Containing Sulfites https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_265.html

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)