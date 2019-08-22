Last week, Kananaskistrade grained salmon caviar was recalled from the marketplace as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) urged consumers to not eat the product because of concerns about botulism poisoning.
The CFIA has posted an updated recall that includes additional product information, specifically that “All units sold up to and including August 20, 2019” are implicated in the recall.
“This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation,” the recall notice said.
Consumers can use the updated product information to identify the affected product:
|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|UPC
|Code(s) on Product
|N/A (Cyrillic characters only)
|Grained Salmon Caviar
|95 g
|8 85202 00044 3
|All units sold up to and including August 20, 2019
As of the updated recall notice posted, there haven’t been any reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
The CFIA said they are verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace, which were distributed in Ontario and on a “possibly national” level.
“If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor. Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” according to the recall notice.
Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms in adults can include paralysis of breathing muscles, facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.
Additionally, symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever.
In foodborne botulism, symptoms generally begin 18 to 36 hours after eating a contaminated food, but they can occur as soon as six hours or as long as 10 days after exposure.
Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled Grained Salmon Caviar product and developed symptoms of botulism poisoning should immediately seek medical attention and inform their doctors about the possible exposure.
