Last week, Kananaskistrade grained salmon caviar was recalled from the marketplace as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) urged consumers to not eat the product because of concerns about botulism poisoning.

The CFIA has posted an updated recall that includes additional product information, specifically that “All units sold up to and including August 20, 2019” are implicated in the recall.

“This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation,” the recall notice said.

Consumers can use the updated product information to identify the affected product: