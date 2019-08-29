The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.
Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.
|
Import Alert
|
Description
|
URL
|
IA-12-03
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Imported Soft Cheese and Soft Ripened Cheese from France
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_7.html
|
IA-16-119
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Fish And Fishery Products For Importer And Foreign Processor (Manuf) Combinations
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_23.html
|
IA-16-35
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw And Cooked Shrimp from India
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_43.html
|
IA-45-02
|
Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html
|
IA-66-41
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S.
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html
|
IA-66-66
|
APIs That Appear To Be Misbranded Under 502(f)(1) Because They Do Not Meet The Requirements For The Labeling Exemptions In 21 CFR 201.122
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_202.html
|
IA-68-19
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF UNAPPROVED NEW ANIMAL DRUGS
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1147.html
|
IA-99-05
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html
|
IA-99-08
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html
|
IA-99-19
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html
|
IA-99-35
|
DWPE OF PRODUCE THAT APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN PREPARED, PACKED OR HELD UNDER INSANITARY CONDITIONS WHEREBY IT MAY HAVE BEEN RENDERED INJURIOUS TO HEALTH
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1128.html
|
IA-99-39
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html
(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)