The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.

Import Alert

Description

URL

IA-12-03

Detention Without Physical Examination of Imported Soft Cheese and Soft Ripened Cheese from France

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_7.html

IA-16-119

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Fish And Fishery Products For Importer And Foreign Processor (Manuf) Combinations

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_23.html

IA-16-35

Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw And Cooked Shrimp from India

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_43.html

IA-45-02

Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html

IA-66-41

Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S.

 http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html

IA-66-66

APIs That Appear To Be Misbranded Under 502(f)(1) Because They Do Not Meet The Requirements For The Labeling Exemptions In 21 CFR 201.122

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_202.html

IA-68-19

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF UNAPPROVED NEW ANIMAL DRUGS

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1147.html

IA-99-05

Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides

 http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html

IA-99-08

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html

IA-99-19

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html

IA-99-35

DWPE OF PRODUCE THAT APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN PREPARED, PACKED OR HELD UNDER INSANITARY CONDITIONS WHEREBY IT MAY HAVE BEEN RENDERED INJURIOUS TO HEALTH

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1128.html

IA-99-39

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html

