The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.

Import Alert Description URL IA-12-03 Detention Without Physical Examination of Imported Soft Cheese and Soft Ripened Cheese from France https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_7.html IA-16-119 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Fish And Fishery Products For Importer And Foreign Processor (Manuf) Combinations https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_23.html IA-16-35 Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw And Cooked Shrimp from India https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_43.html IA-45-02 Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html IA-66-41 Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S. http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html IA-66-66 APIs That Appear To Be Misbranded Under 502(f)(1) Because They Do Not Meet The Requirements For The Labeling Exemptions In 21 CFR 201.122 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_202.html IA-68-19 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF UNAPPROVED NEW ANIMAL DRUGS https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1147.html IA-99-05 Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html IA-99-08 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html IA-99-19 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html IA-99-35 DWPE OF PRODUCE THAT APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN PREPARED, PACKED OR HELD UNDER INSANITARY CONDITIONS WHEREBY IT MAY HAVE BEEN RENDERED INJURIOUS TO HEALTH https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1128.html IA-99-39 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html

