The Salmonella outbreak associated with doggy pig ear treats has added 48 more ill people and three additional serotypes in the last two weeks.

Twenty-seven (27) states are now reporting a total of 93 people infected with the outbreak strains of Salmonella. Twenty of the victims required hospitalization. None have died.

Salmonella serotypes were expanded to include Infantis, London, and Newport. The Salmonella serotype I 4,[5],12:i:- was first cultured,

Epidemiological evidence points to pig ear dog treats is the likely source of this outbreak. In interviews, 63 of 70 ill people or 90 percent reported contact with a dog before getting sick.

Of 49 people with available information, 34 or 69 percent reported contact with pig ear dog treats or with dogs fed pig ear dog treats.

On July 3, 2019, Pet Supplies Plus recalled bulk pig ears stocked in open bins because of possible Salmonella contamination.

Recalled pig ear treats should be thrown into a secure container, so pets and other animals do not eat them. Even if a dog ate some of the recalled pig ears did not get sick, do not continue to feed them to your dog. Wash containers, shelves, and areas that held the recalled pig ear dog treats with hot, soapy water.

A common supplier of pig ear treats in this outbreak has not been identified.

The pig related outbreak shows animals can spread the bacteria to humans. Here’s what humans should know about Salmonella, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.

Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

