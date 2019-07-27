Lennox Intl Inc of Edison, NJ joins the list of companies involved in a federal and state investigation regarding contaminated pig ear dog treats, that are likely responsible for a multistate, multidrug-resistant Salmonella outbreak.

Lennox Intl Inc has recalled its Natural Pig ears because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with the FDA and several state agencies on the outbreak investigation.

According to the recall notice, the affected product comes in an 8 pack branded pouch under UPC “742174 995163” and “742174994166” or packaged individually shrinked wrapped under UPC “0385384810” and “742174P35107.” All UPC codes are located on the front label of the package.

To date, Lennox said it is aware of two cases of its pig ears causing dog Illnesses which may be related to the potential Salmonella contamination behind the ongoing FDA investigation of illness, associated with what appears to be multiple sources.

The Lennox recalled Natural Pig ear products were shipped to nationwide distributors and/or retail stores from May 1, 2019, to July 3, 2019.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the pig ears, and there is further risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products. Any surfaces or utensils such as feeding bowls exposed to these products could be contaminated and should be cleaned and sanitized.

Individuals infected with Salmonella should monitor for some, or all, of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Anyone exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

About the investigation

To date, a total of 93 people from 27 states have been confirmed infected with the outbreak strains of Salmonella; 20 of those people have been reported hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Consumers can read more about the progression of the multistate outbreak here, and follow updates from the CDC’s current investigation here.

Recalled pig ear treats should be thrown into a secure container, so pets and other animals do not eat them. Even if a dog ate some of the recalled pig ears did not get sick, do not continue to feed them to your dog. Wash containers, shelves, and areas that held the recalled pig ear dog treats with hot, soapy water.

A common supplier of pig ear treats in this outbreak has not been identified.

The pig related outbreak shows animals can spread the bacteria to humans. Here’s what humans should know about Salmonella, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.

Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

