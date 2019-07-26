The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.
Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.
|
Import Alert
|
Description
|
URL
|
IA-12-03
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Imported Soft Cheese and Soft Ripened Cheese from France
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_7.html
|
IA-16-105
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_19.html
|
IA-16-119
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Fish And Fishery Products For Importer And Foreign Processor (Manuf) Combinations
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_23.html
|
IA-16-125
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF REFRIGERATED (NOT FROZEN) RAW FISH AND FISHERY PRODUCTS THAT ARE VACUUM PACKAGED OR MODIFIED ATMOSPHERE PACKAGED OR PACKAGED IN A MATERIAL THAT IS NOT OXYGEN- PERMEABLE DUE TO THE POTENTIAL FOR CLOST
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_28.html
|
IA-16-35
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw And Cooked Shrimp from India
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_43.html
|
IA-16-39
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Processed Seafood and Analogue Seafood (Surimi) Products for Listeria Monocytogenes
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_44.html
|
IA-16-81
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html
|
IA-21-07
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Tamarind Products (Fresh and/or Processed) from All Shippers from All Countries Due to Filth
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_63.html
|
IA-23-14
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Food Products due to the Presence of Aflatoxin
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_581.html
|
IA-62-01
|
Laetrile (Amygdalin, other Names)
|
None
|
IA-66-40
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html
|
IA-66-66
|
APIs That Appear To Be Misbranded Under 502(f)(1) Because They Do Not Meet The Requirements For The Labeling Exemptions In 21 CFR 201.122
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_202.html
|
IA-68-19
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF UNAPPROVED NEW ANIMAL DRUGS
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1147.html
|
IA-80-06
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Fraudulent and Deceptive Medical Devices
|
None
|
IA-89-08
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices Without Approved PMAs or IDEs and Other Devices Not Substantially Equivalent or Without a 510(k)
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_244.html
|
IA-99-05
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html
|
IA-99-08
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html
|
IA-99-19
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html
|
IA-99-21
|
Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance Of Food Products Containing Sulfites
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_265.html
|
IA-99-38
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS OR ACIDIFIED FOODS DUE TO INADEQUATE PROCESS CONTROL
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1132.html
|
IA-99-39
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html