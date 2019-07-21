Agropur Cooperative of Quebec, Canada is recalling Iceberg brand and Originale Augustin brand ice cream sandwiches from the marketplace due to the possible presence of fine metal particles, according to a recall notice posted on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) website Saturday night.

The Iceberg brand of 190 ml ice cream sandwiches are sold in boxes of eight, and the Originale Augustin brand of 190 ml ice cream sandwiches are sold in boxes of 30. According to the recall notice, the recalled products were distributed nationally; “This recall was triggered by the company.”

The Agropur Dairy Cooperative is Canada’s largest dairy cooperative in North America. To date, there have been no injuries reported due to this incident.

Consumers can look for the following information and code dates, which can be found on the back of the packaging:

Brand Name Common Name Size UPC Code(s) on Product Iceberg Mega Sandwiches Vanilla Ice Cream 8 × 190 mL 74276 11816 2021 MA 29 19149 Originale Augustin Mega Sandwich Vanilla Ice Cream 30 × 190 mL 74276 11885 19134 BB/MA 2020MA14

19135 BB/MA 2020MA15

19141 BB/MA 2020MA21

19142 BB/MA 2020MA22

19147 BB/MA 2020MA27

19148 BB/MA 2020MA28

19168 BB/MA 2020JN17

19170 BB/MA 2020JN19

19176 BB/MA 2020JN25

19177 BB/MA 2020JN26

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace, according to the recall notice.

“The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.”

Customers who purchased the items should not eat the products. The recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Customers can contact Agropur Cooperative Customer Service Line for more information at 1-800-501-1150.

