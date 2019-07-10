The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.
Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.
Import Alert
Description
URL
IA-16-119
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Fish And Fishery Products For Importer And Foreign Processor (Manuf) Combinations
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_23.html
IA-16-124
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Aquaculture Seafood Products Due To Unapproved Drugs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_27.html
IA-16-81
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html
IA-21-04
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF DRIED, PRESERVED FRUITS FROM INDICATED COUNTRIES/AREAS
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_60.html
IA-21-05
Detention Without Physical Examination of Dates from China Due to Filth
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_61.html
IA-23-14
Detention Without Physical Examination of Food Products due to the Presence of Aflatoxin
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_581.html
IA-45-02
Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html
IA-54-15
DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS AND BULK DIETARY INGREDIENTS THAT ARE OR CONTAIN MITRAGYNA SPECIOSA OR KRATOM
None
IA-66-40
Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html
IA-66-41
Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S.
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html
IA-76-01
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Medical Instruments from Pakistan 2
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_224.html
IA-78-01
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Penis Enlargers And Erection Maintaining Rings
None
IA-95-05
Detention Without Physical Examination of Electronic Products That Fail to Comply with Performance Standards or No Certification
None
IA-99-05
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html
IA-99-08
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html
IA-99-19
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html
IA-99-30
Detention Without Physical Examination of All Milk Products, Milk Derived Ingredients and Finished Food Products Containing Milk from China Due to the Presence of Melamine and/or Melamine Analogs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_401.html
IA-99-32
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PRODUCTS FROM FIRMS REFUSING FDA FOREIGN ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_521.html
IA-99-38
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS OR ACIDIFIED FOODS DUE TO INADEQUATE PROCESS CONTROL
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1132.html
