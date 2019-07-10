The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.

Import Alert Description URL IA-16-119 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Fish And Fishery Products For Importer And Foreign Processor (Manuf) Combinations https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_23.html IA-16-124 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Aquaculture Seafood Products Due To Unapproved Drugs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_27.html IA-16-81 Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html IA-21-04 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF DRIED, PRESERVED FRUITS FROM INDICATED COUNTRIES/AREAS https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_60.html IA-21-05 Detention Without Physical Examination of Dates from China Due to Filth https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_61.html IA-23-14 Detention Without Physical Examination of Food Products due to the Presence of Aflatoxin https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_581.html IA-45-02 Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html IA-54-15 DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS AND BULK DIETARY INGREDIENTS THAT ARE OR CONTAIN MITRAGYNA SPECIOSA OR KRATOM None IA-66-40 Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html IA-66-41 Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S. http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html IA-76-01 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Medical Instruments from Pakistan 2 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_224.html IA-78-01 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Penis Enlargers And Erection Maintaining Rings None IA-95-05 Detention Without Physical Examination of Electronic Products That Fail to Comply with Performance Standards or No Certification None IA-99-05 Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html IA-99-08 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html IA-99-19 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html IA-99-30 Detention Without Physical Examination of All Milk Products, Milk Derived Ingredients and Finished Food Products Containing Milk from China Due to the Presence of Melamine and/or Melamine Analogs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_401.html IA-99-32 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PRODUCTS FROM FIRMS REFUSING FDA FOREIGN ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_521.html IA-99-38 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS OR ACIDIFIED FOODS DUE TO INADEQUATE PROCESS CONTROL https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1132.html

