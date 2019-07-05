The FDA uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations on food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.
Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the URLs to view the actual alerts.
Import Alert
Desc Text
URL
IA-12-03
Detention Without Physical Examination of Imported Soft Cheese and Soft Ripened Cheese from France
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_7.html
IA-16-05
Detention Without Physical Examination of Mahimahi Because of Histamine and Decomposition
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_14.html
IA-16-124
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Aquaculture Seafood Products Due To Unapproved Drugs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_27.html
IA-16-81
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html
IA-20-05
Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance of Fruit Juices and Fruit Juice Concentrates Due to Heavy Metal Contamination
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_56.html
IA-20-06
Detention Without Physical Examination of Apple Juice Products Due to Patulin
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_57.html
IA-21-07
Detention Without Physical Examination of Tamarind Products (Fresh and/or Processed) from All Shippers from All Countries Due to Filth
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_63.html
IA-21-17
COUNTRYWIDE DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PAPAYA FROM MEXICO
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_721.html
IA-45-02
Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html
IA-53-06
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Cosmetics That are Adulterated and/or Misbranded Due to Color Additive Violations
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_130.html
IA-54-16
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PRODUCTS THAT ARE MARKETED AS FOODS, INCLUDING PRODUCTS MARKETED AS DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS, THAT CONTAIN AN ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENT
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1141.html
IA-66-37
Oxygen Units
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_187.html
IA-66-40
Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html
IA-66-41
Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S.
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html
IA-66-66
APIs That Appear To Be Misbranded Under 502(f)(1) Because They Do Not Meet The Requirements For The Labeling Exemptions In 21 CFR 201.122
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_202.html
IA-76-01
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Medical Instruments from Pakistan 2
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_224.html
IA-89-08
Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices Without Approved PMAs or IDEs and Other Devices Not Substantially Equivalent or Without a 510(k)
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_244.html
IA-89-10
Detention Without Physical Examination of Implantable Devices Made from Proplast
|
None
IA-89-17
Detention Without Physical Examination of Medical Devices That Appear To Be Adulterated Because Their Quality Falls Below That Which They Purport or Are Represented to Possess
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1156.html
IA-95-05
Detention Without Physical Examination of Electronic Products That Fail to Comply with Performance Standards or No Certification
|
None
IA-99-05
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html
IA-99-08
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html
IA-99-19
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html
IA-99-21
Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance Of Food Products Containing Sulfites
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_265.html
IA-99-22
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Foods Containing Undeclared Major Food Allergens Or Foods That Fail To Properly Label Major Food Allergens
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_561.html
IA-99-39
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html
