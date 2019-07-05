The FDA uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations on food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the URLs to view the actual alerts.

Import Alert Desc Text URL IA-12-03 Detention Without Physical Examination of Imported Soft Cheese and Soft Ripened Cheese from France https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_7.html IA-16-05 Detention Without Physical Examination of Mahimahi Because of Histamine and Decomposition https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_14.html IA-16-124 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Aquaculture Seafood Products Due To Unapproved Drugs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_27.html IA-16-81 Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html IA-20-05 Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance of Fruit Juices and Fruit Juice Concentrates Due to Heavy Metal Contamination https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_56.html IA-20-06 Detention Without Physical Examination of Apple Juice Products Due to Patulin https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_57.html IA-21-07 Detention Without Physical Examination of Tamarind Products (Fresh and/or Processed) from All Shippers from All Countries Due to Filth https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_63.html IA-21-17 COUNTRYWIDE DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PAPAYA FROM MEXICO https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_721.html IA-45-02 Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html IA-53-06 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Cosmetics That are Adulterated and/or Misbranded Due to Color Additive Violations https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_130.html IA-54-16 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PRODUCTS THAT ARE MARKETED AS FOODS, INCLUDING PRODUCTS MARKETED AS DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS, THAT CONTAIN AN ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENT https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1141.html IA-66-37 Oxygen Units https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_187.html IA-66-40 Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html IA-66-41 Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S. http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html IA-66-66 APIs That Appear To Be Misbranded Under 502(f)(1) Because They Do Not Meet The Requirements For The Labeling Exemptions In 21 CFR 201.122 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_202.html IA-76-01 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Medical Instruments from Pakistan 2 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_224.html IA-89-08 Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices Without Approved PMAs or IDEs and Other Devices Not Substantially Equivalent or Without a 510(k) https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_244.html IA-89-10 Detention Without Physical Examination of Implantable Devices Made from Proplast None IA-89-17 Detention Without Physical Examination of Medical Devices That Appear To Be Adulterated Because Their Quality Falls Below That Which They Purport or Are Represented to Possess https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1156.html IA-95-05 Detention Without Physical Examination of Electronic Products That Fail to Comply with Performance Standards or No Certification None IA-99-05 Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html IA-99-08 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html IA-99-19 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html IA-99-21 Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance Of Food Products Containing Sulfites https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_265.html IA-99-22 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Foods Containing Undeclared Major Food Allergens Or Foods That Fail To Properly Label Major Food Allergens https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_561.html IA-99-39 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html 26

