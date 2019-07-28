JuJu Bakes LLC, doing business as “The Cookie Dough Cafe” of Bloomington, IL, is recalling 15 cases of 1.6-ounce “Chocolate Chip Chilled Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough Bars” because they may contain peanuts, which are not declared on the label, according to a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recall was initiated after an employee tasted peanut butter in a bar labeled chocolate chip; “The employee sampling the item did not have a peanut allergy, and did not experience a reaction. Her observation led to the recall of Lot #19177,” the recall notice said.

The recalled “Chocolate Chip Chilled Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough Bar” was packaged in a 1.6-ounce, white and turquoise package, marked with lot number “19177,” an expiration date of “01/22/20,” and UPC “850967006531.” According to the recall notice, no other lots or expiration dates were affected.

The recalled product was distributed in Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and West Virginia through Lipari Foods, and was distributed to select retail stores, the recall notice said.

There have been no illnesses reported to date in connection with the recalled Chocolate Chip Chilled Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough Bars.

According to the recall notice, subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased the 1.6-ounce Chocolate Chip Chilled Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough Bar are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 309-539-4585.