CM&R Inc. in St. Paul, MN, is recalling approximately 25 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stick products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

According to the recall notice, the ready-to-eat beef snack stick items are labeled as “Smoked & Uncured Maple Beef Snack Sticks” products, but contain “Smoked & Uncured Mild Beef Sticks with Cheddar Cheese” products.

The recalled beef products were produced on June 19, 2019 and can be identified by the following information:

6-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages of “MARKET SAUSAGES SMOKED & UNCURED MAPLE BEEF SNACK STICKS” with lot code 1712019 and Sell-By: 9/15/19.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 45394” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota.

“The problem was discovered when FSIS inspection program personnel determined that the firm had received a consumer complaint reporting that the product was incorrectly labeled,” the recall notice said.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them; “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.