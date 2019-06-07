A consumer has reported an allergic reaction to “made-in-house” pesto sauce sold in Whole Foods Market stores in North America. The grocery chain has recalled two products in five states as a result.

The chain is recalling “specialty made-in-house basil pesto” and “specialty made-in-house sundried tomato pesto” because the products may contain undeclared milk and tree nuts, specifically walnuts and pine nuts. The company’s recall notice has been posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Consumers are urged to check their homes for the implicated sauces.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the recall states. “Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.”

Anyone who has Whole Foods made-in-house basil or sundried tomato pesto in their homes that is no longer in the original container should exercise caution if they cannot determine if it is subject to the recall.

To identify the recalled pesto, which was available in clear plastic containers and on antipasti bars, consumers should look for the following label information:

Sell-by dates from June 7, 2019 – June 26, 2019;

Sold by the pound;

Basil pesto with PLU code beginning with 255926; and

Sundried tomato pesto with PLU code beginning with 256009.

Both sell-by dates and PLU codes are printed on the product scale labels. All affected products have been removed from store shelves, according to the Whole Foods company recall notice.

“One allergic reaction has been reported to date. The issue was discovered after a customer alerted the store,” the recall states.

The implicated pesto products were sold between May 17, 2019 – June 4, 2019, at 41 Whole Foods Market stores in Connecticut, Whole Foods Market Bishops Corner, Whole Foods Market Glastonbury, and Whole Foods Market West Hartford. The products were also sold in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

Consumers with questions can call 844-936-8255.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)