The company behind Ragú brand sauces is recalling an unreported amount of pasta sauces from stores nationwide because they may contain fragments of plastic.

Mizkan America Inc. did not include any information in its recall notice about how the plastic may have gotten into the sauces or how the problem was discovered. The company also reported that, as of the posting of the notice, it had not received any confirmed reports of consumer complaints or injuries.

The multi-national company, which has offices in Mount Prospect, IL, is urging consumers to check their refrigerators and cabinets for unused portions of the five sauces that are subject to the recall. Best-by dates on the products extend through June 2020.

Consumers can use the following information to determine whether they have the recalled sauces:

RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion in 45-ounce jars with the cap code JUN0620YU2 and a best-by date of JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion in 66-ounce jars with the cap code JUN0520YU2 and a best-by date of JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion in 66-ounce jars with the cap code JUN0620YU2 and a best-by date of JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ Old World Style Traditional in 66-ounce jars with the cap code JUN0420YU2 and a best-by date of JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ Old World Style Meat in 66-ounce jars with the cap code JUN0520YU2 and a best-by date of JUN0520YU2

“Any recalled sauce should be discarded and not consumed,” according to the company’s recall notice.

“These sauces were produced between June 4-8 and Mizkan America believes that the majority of this production run is in its control,” according to the company’s recall notice.

“However, some cases of the sauces listed above were shipped to customers recently and these cases/products are subject to this voluntary recall. Again, retailers that received shipments of the impacted products have been notified. Mizkan is working together with these retail partners to ensure that these RAGÚ varieties with the specified case/cap codes are removed from grocers nationwide.”

Consumers who have purchased the recalled pasta sauces should call to receive a replacement coupon. The Mizkan America customer service hotline number is 800-328-7248. The company may make arrangements to retrieve the product for further examination, according to the recall notice.

