A New York frozen food company has initiated a nationwide recall for pizza that state inspectors discovered had been produced without federal inspection.

The Table 87 Frozen Co. of Brooklyn, NY, sent the 650 pounds of recalled frozen pizza to wholesalers and retailers nationwide, as well as selling some direct to consumers via the internet, according to a recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The company reported all of the recalled pizzas were made between April 1 and June 4 this year. Table 87 packaged the 9.6-ounce frozen pizzas in shrink wrap. Consumers can identify the recalled pizzas by looking for products labeled as “TABLE 87 COAL OVEN PIZZA Home Of The Coal Oven Slice PROSCIUTTO” with the establishment number “EST. 51192” on the label. The recalled pizzas have UPC numbers of either 804879558286 or 10804879558283.

“The problem was discovered on June 4 when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets contacted FSIS inquiring as to whether the (Table 87) plant was operating under a USDA Grant of Inspection,” according to the recall notice. “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Consumers questions about the recall can contact Robert Cucco, president of Table 87 Frozen LLC, at 718-287-8700. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

