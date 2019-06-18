The FDA uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations on food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.
Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed here. Click on the URLs to view the actual alerts.
Import Alert number
Description
URL
IA-16-13
Detention Without Physical Examination of Anchovy or Bagoong Products from the Philippines
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_32.html
IA-16-35
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw And Cooked Shrimp from India
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_43.html
IA-16-39
Detention Without Physical Examination of Processed Seafood and Analogue Seafood (Surimi) Products for Listeria Monocytogenes
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_44.html
IA-16-74
Detention without physical Examination of *** Uneviscerated Fish Or Partially Eviscerated Fish that are either Sat-Cured, Dried, Smoked Acidified, Pickled, Fermented or Brined
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_48.html
IA-16-81
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html
IA-20-07
Detention Without Physical Examination of Juice Processors Not in Compliance with Juice HACCP Regulations
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_761.html
IA-21-07
Detention Without Physical Examination of Tamarind Products (Fresh and/or Processed) from All Shippers from All Countries Due to Filth
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_63.html
IA-28-13
Detention Without Physical Examination of ***Spices and Spice Products*** Due to Lead Contamination
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1143.html
IA-33-10
Detention Without Physical Examination of Candy Due to Lead
|http://cms.fda.gov/vts/imports_publish/private/importalert_102.html
IA-45-02
Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html
IA-45-07
Detention Without Physical Examination of Food Products Containing Illegal Undeclared Sweeteners
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_120.html
IA-53-06
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Cosmetics That are Adulterated and/or Misbranded Due to Color Additive Violations
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_130.html
IA-54-15
DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS AND BULK DIETARY INGREDIENTS THAT ARE OR CONTAIN MITRAGYNA SPECIOSA OR KRATOM
None
IA-66-40
Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html
IA-66-41
Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S.
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html
IA-72-03
Detention Without Physical Examination and Intensified Coverage of Pig Ears And Other Pet Treats Due To The Presence Of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_218.html
IA-76-01
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Medical Instruments from Pakistan 2
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_224.html
IA-80-04
Surveillance and Detention Without Physical Examination of Surgeon’s and Patient Examination Gloves
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_229.html
IA-89-04
Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices from firms that have not met Device Quality System Requirements
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_241.html
IA-99-05
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html
IA-99-08
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html
IA-99-12
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Canned Foods Due To Contamination From Lead Soldered Cans
None
IA-99-19
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html
IA-99-22
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Foods Containing Undeclared Major Food Allergens Or Foods That Fail To Properly Label Major Food Allergens
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_561.html
IA-99-23
Detention Without Physical Examination of ***Produce Due to Contamination With Human Pathogens***
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_266.html
IA-99-32
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PRODUCTS FROM FIRMS REFUSING FDA FOREIGN ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_521.html
IA-99-35
DWPE OF PRODUCE THAT APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN PREPARED, PACKED OR HELD UNDER INSANITARY CONDITIONS WHEREBY IT MAY HAVE BEEN RENDERED INJURIOUS TO HEALTH
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1128.html
IA-99-38
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS OR ACIDIFIED FOODS DUE TO INADEQUATE PROCESS CONTROL
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1132.html
IA-99-39
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html
