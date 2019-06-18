The FDA uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations on food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed here. Click on the URLs to view the actual alerts.

Import Alert number Description URL IA-16-13 Detention Without Physical Examination of Anchovy or Bagoong Products from the Philippines https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_32.html IA-16-35 Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw And Cooked Shrimp from India https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_43.html IA-16-39 Detention Without Physical Examination of Processed Seafood and Analogue Seafood (Surimi) Products for Listeria Monocytogenes https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_44.html IA-16-74 Detention without physical Examination of *** Uneviscerated Fish Or Partially Eviscerated Fish that are either Sat-Cured, Dried, Smoked Acidified, Pickled, Fermented or Brined https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_48.html IA-16-81 Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html IA-20-07 Detention Without Physical Examination of Juice Processors Not in Compliance with Juice HACCP Regulations https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_761.html IA-21-07 Detention Without Physical Examination of Tamarind Products (Fresh and/or Processed) from All Shippers from All Countries Due to Filth https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_63.html IA-28-13 Detention Without Physical Examination of ***Spices and Spice Products*** Due to Lead Contamination https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1143.html IA-33-10 Detention Without Physical Examination of Candy Due to Lead http://cms.fda.gov/vts/imports_publish/private/importalert_102.html IA-45-02 Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html IA-45-07 Detention Without Physical Examination of Food Products Containing Illegal Undeclared Sweeteners https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_120.html IA-53-06 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Cosmetics That are Adulterated and/or Misbranded Due to Color Additive Violations https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_130.html IA-54-15 DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS AND BULK DIETARY INGREDIENTS THAT ARE OR CONTAIN MITRAGYNA SPECIOSA OR KRATOM None IA-66-40 Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html IA-66-41 Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S. http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html IA-72-03 Detention Without Physical Examination and Intensified Coverage of Pig Ears And Other Pet Treats Due To The Presence Of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_218.html IA-76-01 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Medical Instruments from Pakistan 2 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_224.html IA-80-04 Surveillance and Detention Without Physical Examination of Surgeon’s and Patient Examination Gloves https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_229.html IA-89-04 Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices from firms that have not met Device Quality System Requirements https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_241.html IA-99-05 Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html IA-99-08 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html IA-99-12 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Canned Foods Due To Contamination From Lead Soldered Cans None IA-99-19 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html IA-99-22 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Foods Containing Undeclared Major Food Allergens Or Foods That Fail To Properly Label Major Food Allergens https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_561.html IA-99-23 Detention Without Physical Examination of ***Produce Due to Contamination With Human Pathogens*** https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_266.html IA-99-32 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PRODUCTS FROM FIRMS REFUSING FDA FOREIGN ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_521.html IA-99-35 DWPE OF PRODUCE THAT APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN PREPARED, PACKED OR HELD UNDER INSANITARY CONDITIONS WHEREBY IT MAY HAVE BEEN RENDERED INJURIOUS TO HEALTH https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1128.html IA-99-38 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS OR ACIDIFIED FOODS DUE TO INADEQUATE PROCESS CONTROL https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1132.html IA-99-39 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html

