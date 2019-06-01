The iconic Johnsonville company has initiated an international recall of some of its smoked sausage after a consumer complained about finding hard, green plastic in some jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage.

More than 95,000 pounds of the smoked sausage, all produced and packaged on March 12, are subject to the recall. The 14-ounce packages have a best-by date of June 9 printed on the back. The sausage packages also have the establishment number “EST. 34224” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers,” according to the recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

Other than stating Johnsonville LLC had distributed the smoked sausage nationally and internationally, the recall notice did not include any information about where the company shipped the product.

The FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Kirsten Bishir, Johnsonville consumer relations coordinator, at KBishir@johnsonville.com and by phone or text at 888-556-2728.

