Taylor Farms Illinois Inc. is recalling cheese and bacon quiche in seven states because it contains eggs, a known allergen, which are not declared properly on the product label.

The Chicago-based food company distributed the “Jarlsberg & Bacon Quiche” to retailers in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee and West Virginia, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The unbranded quiche is packaged in 10-ounce plastic containers with the lot code TFIL156A001 and a use-by date of “06/11/19” printed on the label. The recalled quiche also has the establishment number “EST. 21794” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on the label.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

“The problem was discovered on June 8 when Taylor Farms Illinois Inc. notified FSIS that the incorrect bottom package label had been applied to the product.”

When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Taylor Farms at 855-455-0098.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)