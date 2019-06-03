Air France has issued a warning after Listeria was detected in tuna sandwiches served on certain flights in May. Servair, the supplier of the airline’s on-board catering service, reported the pathogen was found in the sandwiches from self-service on-board buffets.

It was revealed during quality check procedures on foodstuffs distributed aboard Air France flights.

The sandwich was available in the economy and premium economy cabins of nine long-haul flights departing Paris Orly and Paris Charles de Gaulle between May 21 and 24.

Servair withdrew all products, provided by Air Food, from the services on board Air France flights.

Air France and Servair have as yet not been informed of any cases of illness. Servair, a Gategroup subsidiary, is active at 31 airports in 19 countries and has 10,500 employees.

Air France apologized to those affected in a statement and said its customer services teams can offer information and support.

“Air France reminds that food safety is a priority and is subject to strict and daily controls, certified by the ISO 22000 standard,” said the company.

“As a precautionary measure and only if they develop a fever, whether isolated or accompanied by a headache, Air France recommends that any customers who were aboard the flights in question and who believe they ate that sandwich should inform their doctor of the situation.

“In particular, pregnant women, older people and those suffering from an immunodeficiency should look out for those symptoms, which could indicate listeriosis, a disease with an incubation period of up to eight weeks.”

Air France and Servair have made a helpline available to customers on the flights at 0800 091 091 from France (+33 1 44 18 06 92 from abroad); it is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Paris time.

List of flights:

May 21: AF662 from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Dubai AF642 from Paris-Orly to La Réunion AF584 from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Accra

May 22: AF878 from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Ndjamena AF520 from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Bamako AF642 from Paris-Orly to La Réunion

May 23: AF662 from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Dubai

May 24: AF662 from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Dubai AF818 from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Abuja

