What if you could kill 99 percent of the potentially harmful bacteria on the surface of your fresh produce in one minute with just the flip of a switch? Consumers could have devices similar in size and operation to a microwave oven, while restaurants and food processors could have larger devices built into their production and processing lines – no water, no waste, no antimicrobial resistance, minimal chemical residues, and completely sustainable with only a small amount of electricity and air needed. This has become plausible due to research at the University of Maryland (UMD) focused on innovative work in low-temperature plasma science.

In a recent paper published in Plasma Processes and Polymers, researchers from Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) with the Institute for Research in Electronics and Applied Physics (IREAP) and Nutrition & Food Science (NFSC) in the College of Agriculture & Natural Resources (AGNR) reported 99% E.coli kill on the surface of fresh produce after just one minute of treatment in a process called etching and surface modification, where the tiniest layer of the outer membrane of bacteria is damaged using what is essentially electrified air, also called plasma.

“Plasma is what’s called the fourth state of matter, and it is technically the most abundant state of matter in the universe,” explains Gottlieb Oehrlein, MSE professor. “There are the solid, liquid, gaseous, and the plasma states of matter. The latter is an electrified gas and the most energetic and reactive state of matter. We can use electrical energy to produce this state from air, and the reactive species generated have very strong impacts on pathogens where they can etch part of their outer membranes and change them biochemically.”

Oehrlein and his team are known in the field of plasma science for their work on plasma-material interactions. Most people think of plasma as the technology behind plasma televisions and computer chips, but this electrified air can be used in many other ways. In fact, it is already prominently used in the healthcare industry to sanitize surgical tools, and clinical trials in dermatology have also been performed for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. The plasma is concentrated to look like a very tiny blowtorch, but cold to the touch.

“Microscopically the bacteria surface is bombarded by these exotic plasma species. This leads to material removal and surface modification,” says Pingshan Luan, lead author on this work and a recent graduate from MSE. “Once the composition is changed, the bacteria cell wall loses its functional and structural integrity.”