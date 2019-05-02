Canadian officials expanded a coconut recall Wednesday after conducting additional product tests that returned positive results for Salmonella contamination.

The initial recall notice posted April 14 for FeedingChange Canada brand “Young Thai Coconut Meat” affected only packages with a date code of May 28, 2020, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The May 1 recall expansion involves four other date codes of the same product.

“Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below,” according to the recall notice posted by the CFIA.

“This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.”

Because of the long shelf life of the FeedingChange branded coconut, consumers are urged to check their homes for the recalled product. As of May 1, no illnesses had been confirmed in relation to the coconut.

Brand

Name Common

Name Size Code(s)

on Product UPC Feeding Change Young Thai

Coconut Meat 454 g Best By : JUN 01 2020

CM 152181A

Best By : JUN 13 2020

CM 164181A

Best By : JUN 14 2020

CM 165181A

Best By : JUN 18 2020

CM 169181A 0 91037 12927 7

Feeding Change Young Thai

Coconut Meat 454 g Best By : May 28 2020

CM 148181A 0 91037 12927 7

Additional information for consumers

Food that is contaminated with Salmonella bacteria usually does not look, smell or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness from Salmonella infections.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients need to be hospitalized.

Older adults, children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and to not get sick or show any symptoms, but to still be able to spread the infection to others.

