A California company today recalled more than 36,000 pounds of yellow walking fish imported from Vietnam because it wasn’t inspected as required by federal law.

Crab House Trading Corp. of Los Angeles, CA, distributed the frozen Siluriformes product, specifically yellow walking fish, that was produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The Triple Pearl brand “headless-cleaned yellow walking fish CA TRE VANG LAM SACH – CAT DAU” is packaged in various weights. Some of the recalled fish may have best-before dates of “20210203 or 20201225” and other packages may not have any dates.

“These items were shipped to retail and wholesale locations in California,” according to the recall notice. “The problem was discovered by FSIS during follow-up surveillance activities. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Jose Benitez, office manager for Crab House Trading Corp. at 213-627-6398.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)