Unilever is recalling a limited quantity of Ben & Jerry’s “Coconut Seven Layer Bar” bulk and Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Monkey” pints, because they may contain tree nuts including almonds, Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts that are not declared in the ingredient list or allergy information list, according to a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these undeclared tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products. According to the recall notice, both affected products have a “Contains Walnuts” and a “May contain other tree nuts” labeled on the back.

The affected Ben & Jerry’s “Coconut Seven Layer Bar” bulk product is sold in 2.4-gallon tubs, with a Consumer UPC number of “076840104246” and best-by-date of “SEP1520BJ4.”

The affected Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Monkey” pint is sold in a pint tub (473 mL), with a Consumer UPC number of “076840100354” and best-by-dates of “AUG2820BH2,” “AUG2920BH2,” or “AUG3020BH2.”

The products were manufactured in the United States, and according to the recall, no product was shipped outside of the U.S. The affected “Chunky Monkey” pints were distributed nationwide and reached consumers through retail stores. The affected “Coconut Seven Layer Bar” bulk products were also distributed nationwide and reached consumers through wholesale and Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops.

According to the recall notice, “No other container sizes or best by dates of Ben & Jerry’s products – besides these specific lots of Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk and Chunky Monkey pints – are affected by this voluntary recall, including other Pint Slices, pints or any other products served in Ben & Jerry’s franchised Scoop Shops.”

The recall was initiated after an undeclared nut was found during the production operation; “Unilever has not received any reports of illness associated with this product, but the company is voluntarily recalling this product out of an abundance of caution.” Unilever’s ongoing investigation shows that the issue stemmed from an error from one of its nut suppliers. According to the recall notice, the situation has been remediated.

Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled Ben & Jerry’s products with the affected UPC number and date codes should discontinue use of the product. Consumers with questions can call 833-236-1237 for further information.

