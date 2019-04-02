Theo Chocolate of Seattle, WA, is recalling 3-ounce “Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate” bars because they may contain undeclared milk, which was not declared on the label, according to a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled 3-ounce “Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate” bars feature lot code 3092529 with a “Best-By date” of “1/2020.” Consumers can find the lot code and Best-By date on the back side of the bar’s packaging.

According to the recall notice, the recalled products were distributed nationwide to select retailers from January 30th, 2019 to March 11th, 2019.

“The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a small number of 3oz Salted Toffee Dark Chocolate bars were mislabeled with 3oz Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate labels and shipped to select distributors, retail stores and consumers.”

The toffee contains butter, which is a milk allergen, “but the 3oz Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate label does not declare milk.”

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the mislabeled chocolate bars as of Thursday, according to the recall.

According to Etienne Patout, CEO of Theo Chocolate, immediate action was taken and the packaging process was corrected as soon as the error was discovered; “We believe less than 150 incorrectly packaged bars were distributed, and we are working with distributors and retailers to secure them.”

Consumers who have purchased 3-ounce bars of “Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate” are urged to not consume the product and immediately dispose of them if they have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.