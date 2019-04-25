The Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports pea shoots recalled for Listeria monocytogenes contamination were distributed to more provinces and retailers than originally reported.

Golden Pearl Mushrooms Ltd. recalled its GPM brand Pea Shoots from the marketplace on April 19. At that time the company reported it had shipped the raw pea shoots to only Alberta and British Columbia.

Wednesday the Canadian government posted an expanded recall reporting distribution may have been nationwide, but for certain includes the province of Saskatchewan in addition to Alberta and British Columbia.

Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below, according to a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

Golden Pearl Mushrooms distributed the raw pea shoots to retailers in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.

The recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC GPM Sweet Pea Shoots 230 g 10851 6 84469 00008 7 GPM Pea Shoots 100 g 10851 6 84469 00012 4 GPM Pea Shoots 455 g 10851 6 84469 00018 6

