Wakefern Food Corp. is recalling five varieties of Wholesome Pantry Organic nut butters because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Wakefern was notified by their supplier, Oskri Organics Corporation of Lake Mills, WI, that several nut butters produced in their facility had tested positive for Listeria bacteria; “Though no Wholesome Pantry Organic nut butters tested positive for the bacteria, a voluntary recall was initiated out of an abundance of caution.”
No illnesses had been reported in connection with the implicated products as of the posting of the recall notice.
“Customers were notified of the recall via in-store signs, website announcements, telephone calls, and email messages. Customers who purchased these products should return them for an immediate refund or replacement.”
The recalled variety of Organic Nut Butters were packed in 16-ounce plastic jars, with best by dates of “June 2020 and earlier.” Consumers can identify the recalled products by the following label information and codes:
Wholesome Pantry Organic Creamy Salted Almond Butter
UPC: 04119006004
Wholesome Pantry Organic Creamy Unsalted Almond Butter
UPC: 04119006005
Wholesome Pantry Organic Unsalted Sunflower Butter
UPC: 04119005827
Wholesome Pantry Organic Tahini Butter
UPC: 04119005828
Wholesome Pantry Organic Cashew Butter
UPC: 04119006006
Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled nut butter and developed symptoms of listeriosis should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure. Additionally, anyone who has eaten the products recently should monitor themselves for symptoms for the coming weeks because it can take up to nine weeks after exposure for symptoms to develop.
Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Consumers with questions can contact Customer Care at 1-800-746-7748.
