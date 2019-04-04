Wakefern Food Corp. is recalling five varieties of Wholesome Pantry Organic nut butters because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Wakefern was notified by their supplier, Oskri Organics Corporation of Lake Mills, WI, that several nut butters produced in their facility had tested positive for Listeria bacteria; “Though no Wholesome Pantry Organic nut butters tested positive for the bacteria, a voluntary recall was initiated out of an abundance of caution.”

No illnesses had been reported in connection with the implicated products as of the posting of the recall notice.

“Customers were notified of the recall via in-store signs, website announcements, telephone calls, and email messages. Customers who purchased these products should return them for an immediate refund or replacement.”