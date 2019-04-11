Food Safety News was honored Wednesday by the California Environ,ental Health Association with the organization’s first Media Award since 2013.

Dan Flynn, editor in chief of the ten-year-old Food Safety News, accepted the award from 2018-2019 CEHA President Jahniah McGill, MPH.CHES, REHS.

CEHA is meeting this week at the Crowne Plaza Beach Hotel in Ventura, CA for its 68th Annual Educational Symposium.

Flynn said Food Safety News continues to expand its news coverage to cover ever more of the world. He pointed to the addition of veteran British food safety writer Joe Whitworth, who’s recently been reporting on the victims of South Africa’s deadly Listeria outbreak.

The Media Award is one of several that CEHA presents not on an annual basis, but as merited. In recognizing Food Safety News, McGill said the news site’s reportage of the E. coli outbreaks in the past year caused by romane lettuce represented the coverage that CEHA wanted to recognize.

CEHA is a non-profit association committed to providing for the professional growth and development of the environmental health professional in California. The volunteer-led organization of professional also exists to protect public health and the environment.

According to McGill, California’s environmental health professionals have gone through a year of challenge that tested their resolve and preparedness as they were challenged to confront multiple emergencies.

