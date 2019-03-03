Washington Beef, LLC, at Toppenish, WA on Saturday recalled approximately 30,260 pounds of ground beef chubs products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS),

The ground beef chubs were produced on Dec. 27, 2018, and include a “Use or Freeze by” date of 01/20/19. The following products are subject to recall:

15502 DOUBLE R RANCH 100% GROUND BEEF 15503 DOUBLE R RANCH 100%

GROUND BEEF 15602 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF

15603 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF

15604 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF

15606 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF

15607 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF

15608 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF

15609 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF

15518 DOUBLE R RANCH COURSE GROUND BEEF CHUBS

98505 SRF AMERICAN WAGYU BEEF FINE GROUND BEEF CHUBS 98506 BEEF

BONELESS GROUND CHUCK BLEND SMOKED The recalled product is in 1, 3 and 10-pound packages from 71 to 90 percent lean. All was packed on Jan. 22, 2019 for institutional use only. The recalled beef bears the establishment number “EST. 235” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide. The un-named extraneous materials were discovered by a consumer complaint to the company on February 28, 2019. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.