An undisclosed amount of a Monster Energy drink is being recalled because of potential contamination with pieces of glass.

The Canadian arm of the corporation, Monster Energy Canada Ltd., initiated the recall, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The government has not disclosed any other information about what prompted the recall or how any potential problems were discovered.

Monster Energy distributed the implicated “Caffé Monster Salted Caramel Energy Drink” nationwide in Canada. The company did not appear to have any information about the situation on its website as of Friday night.

The CFIA did not report how many bottles of the beverage are subject to the recall. It did not report what retailers received the affected drinks or whether they were sold online.

According to the recall notice posted by the CFIA, the 405-ml bottles of the Caffé Monster Salted Caramel Energy Drink all have the UPC number 0 70847 03184 0. Several best-before lots are included in the recall:

JA2120 BF A

JA2120 BF B

JA2220 BF A

JA2220 BF B

Canadian officials are urging consumers to check their homes for the recalled beverages and discard them if they have any on hand.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)