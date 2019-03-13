E. coli has prompted two different recalls of cheese and there has been one due to Salmonella in France in the past few weeks.

Recalls have been due to E. coli O26, E. coli O157 and Salmonella Montevideo but no illnesses have been reported.

Fromagère du Moulin de Carel recalled camembert from the supermarket Carrefour due to E. coli O26 H11.

The affected Camembert de Normandie 250-gram product has lot code of L19009C and date of March 10, 2019. It was sold beginning in late January.

The company, based in Saint-Pierre-sur-Dives, took the action after E. coli was detected during a microbiological control test.

Fromagère de Jort, based in Bernière d’Ailly, also recalled camembert made from raw milk from Carrefour and Auchan due to finding the same pathogen during a microbiological control.

Affected Camembert de Normandie 250 gram has lot code L19009B and date March 10, 2019

In the second case, Hardy Affineur recalled raw milk cheese due to Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O157:H7. As part of the firm’s own checks the pathogen was present in goat’s cheese.

Valençay and Petit Valençay under the brand Hardy Affineur with lots between 10-13 and 10-33 and best before 1 March to 26 March, 2019 sold from Jan. 25, 2019 to Feb. 15, 2019 are affected.

They were sold in French supermarkets nationwide and distributed to Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, United Kingdom and Vietnam.

The French Ministry of Agriculture and Food advised that cheese made from raw milk should not be eaten by young children, pregnant women or immunocompromised people.

Finally, Fromagère d’Eteaux has recalled raw milk reblochon due to Salmonella Montevideo.

Following an internal control at the French manufacturer, Salmonella was detected in the raw milk cheese with the brand name “Pochat & Fils” 450 gram. It was also sent to Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and Switzerland.

The implicated product has lot numbers 195046218, 195046318, 195046438, 195046418 or 195046215 and dates from 8 to 15 April, 2019.

