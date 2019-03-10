After receiving consumer complaints, Conagra Brands Inc. initiated a recall of more than 2,800 pounds of microwaveable chicken and rice bowls because they may contain milk and wheat that are not declared on the product label, which is required by federal law.

The Chef Boyardee products are labeled as chicken and rice, but actually contain beef ravioli, according to a recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The company notified FSIS about the consumer complaints on March 8.

Conagra reported the product was produced and packaged on Jan. 16. The company shipped the microwaveable entrees to retailers in Florida, Kentucky and New York.

Consumers can identify the recalled 5.5-ounce bowls, which are labeled as “Chef BOYARDEE rice with chicken & vegetables” by looking for a package code of 210090151050045L and best-by date of “Jul082020” on the bottom of each bowl. All of the bowls also have the establishment number “EST. 794” printed inside the USDA inspection mark.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to consumption of the product, according to FSIS.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

When available, FSIS will post the retail distribution list(s) for the recalled product at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Danielle Richardson, Conagra’s manager of quality, at 800-921-7404.

