Q’s American Best Trading Inc., an importer of record based in Lakewood, CA, recalled 1,000 pounds of imported Siluriformes fish products Monday that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen Siluriformes, specifically Sheat fish, items were imported from Vietnam to the U.S. on Dec. 25, 2018. The only label information to identify the recalled fish is as follows:

14-oz. clear bag packages containing “Q’S AMERICAN BEST AB CA TREN KET Sheat fish.”

These recalled items were shipped to retail locations in California. The problem was discovered on Jan. 29, during FSIS surveillance activities of imported products at the distributor facility.

There had been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to consumption of the recalled products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

