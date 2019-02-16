Nature’s Path Foods, a privately held, family-owned company, producing USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world recalled a specific production run of EnviroKidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals for they may contain undeclared gluten (wheat and barley).

People who have a wheat allergy, celiac disease or sensitivity to gluten and wheat should not consume the cereals with the BEST BEFORE DATE listed below due to potential adverse health effects. Nature’s Path is also removing any affected cereals from customer store shelves and warehouses.

United States

Product Name – United States Size UPC Best Before Date EnviroKidz Choco Chimp 10 oz 0 5844987024 1 08/27/2019 EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch 10 oz 0 58449 86002 0 08/24/2019 EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch 10 oz 0 58449 86002 0 09/21/2019 EnviroKidz Jungle Munch 10 oz 0 5844987028 9 08/01/2019

Canada

Product Name – Canada Size UPC Best Before Date EnviroKidz Choco Chimp 284 g 0 5844987023 4 08/27/2019 EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch 284 g 0 58449 86002 0 08/24/2019 EnviroKidz Jungle Munch 284 g 0 5844987027 2 08/01/2019

The mistake was isolated to one facility and due to air contamination as a result of incorrect production scheduling. Other gluten-free Nature’s Path and EnviroKidz products are not impacted and are not part of this voluntary recall.

“Making healthy, nutritious, organic food is our passion,” says Arjan Stephens, Executive VP of Sales & Marketing at Nature’s Path. “This failure to meet the gluten-free standard our consumers expect and trust from us is a deep concern. We have reviewed and changed our internal practices to ensure our gluten-free cereals are not impacted in the future.”

Consumers requesting a refund for the affected cereals should return the product to their retailer.

