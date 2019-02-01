Hill’s Pet Nutrition (Hill’s) is recalling select canned dog food products after receiving a complaint about a dog exhibiting signs of elevated vitamin D levels.

The recall is being carried out in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Hill’s own investigation confirmed the presence of elevated levels of vitamin D due to a supplier error.

Depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure, dogs that have ingested excessive vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.

When consumed at very high levels, vitamin D ingestion can lead to serious conditions, including kidney dysfunction. In most cases, the symptoms are reversible and complete recovery occurs after discontinuation of feeding.

The following recalled canned food products were distributed through retail pet stores and veterinary clinics across the United States.

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® c/d® Multicare Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew, 12.5oz:- SKU #3384. Lot codes 102020T10, 102020T25

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew, 12.5oz:- SKU #3389. Lot codes 102020T04, 102020T10, 102020T19

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew, 5.5oz:- SKU #3390, Lot codes 102020T11, 112020T23, 122020T07

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® z/d® Canine, 5.5oz:- SKU #5403, Lot codes 102020T17, 112020T22

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® g/d® Canine, 13oz:- SKU #7006, Lot code 112020T19

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine, 13oz:- SKU #7008, Lot codes 092020T30, 102020T07, 102020T11, 112020T22

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® j/d® Canine, 13oz:- SKU #7009, Lot code 112020T20

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® k/d® Canine, 13oz:- SKU #7010, Lot code 102020T10

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine, 13oz:- SKU #7017, Lot codes 092020T30, 102020T11

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® z/d® Canine, 13oz:- SKU #7018, Lot codes 102020T04, 112020T22

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® Metabolic + Mobility Canine Vegetable & Tuna Stew, 12.5oz:- SKU #10086, Lot codes 102020T05, 102020T26

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine Vegetable & Chicken Stew, 12.5oz:- SKU #10129, Lot codes 102020T04, 102020T21

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew, 12.5oz:- SKU #10423, Lot codes 102020T17, 102020T19, 112020T04

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® Derm Defense® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew, 12.5oz:- SKU #10509, Lot code 102020T05

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Small & Toy Breed Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food, 5.8oz:- SKU #4969, Lot code 102020T18

Hill’s® Science Diet® Puppy Chicken & Barley Entrée, 13oz:- SKU #7036; Lot code 102020T12

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food, 13oz:- SKU #7037, Lot codes 102020T13, 112020T23

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Turkey & Barley Dog Food, 13oz:- SKU #7038, Lot code 102020T06

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Beef Entrée Dog Food, 13oz:- SKU #7040, Lot code 102020T13

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Light with Liver Dog Food, 13oz:- SKU #7048, Lot code 112020T19

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food, 13oz:- SKU #7055, Lot codes 092020T31, 102020T13

*Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Beef & Barley Entrée Dog Food, 13oz:- SKU #7056, Lot codes 092020T31, 112020T20, 112020T24

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Turkey & Barley Entrée, 13oz:- SKU #7057, Lot code 112020T19

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew dog food, 12.5oz:- SKU #10452, Lot codes 102020T14, 102020T21

No dry foods, cat foods or treats are affected by this recall. Pet owners who purchased any of the recalled products should discontinue feeding them to their pets, and should dispose of the products immediately.

In addition to having been distributed nationwide across the United States, some of the recalled products were exported to other countries. Hill’s encourages customers outside the USA to consult their own country’s Hill’s website for more information.

In December 2018, FDA alerted pet owners to potentially toxic levels of vitamin D in several dry pet food brands. The affected products were manufactured by a common contract manufacturer.

The current recall is the first to involve canned pet food.

Company Information can also be found at www.hillspet.com/productlist