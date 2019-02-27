Sahlen Packing Company Inc. in Buffalo, NY, Tuesday recalled about 13,000 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) deli ham that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The problem was discovered, and FSIS was notified, on Feb. 22 when the establishment received a complaint of extraneous material in a ham product that was produced for retail deli slicing.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The RTE deli ham was produced on Jan. 25. It was distributed in varying weights as whole hams sliced and sold by weight at retail deli counters containing. The label says “MARKET 32 BY PRICE CHOPPER BLACK FOREST HAM with natural juices caramel color added 97% FAT-FREE” and has a sell-by date of April 8.

The whole ham products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 5155” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. Sahlen shipped the ham to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

