Lean Culinary Services LLC of Hollywood, FL, is recalling about 220 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad because the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the product. Some of it carries the Whole Foods Market brand logo.

The FSIS reports all of the chicken salad was produced on Feb. 12. Consumers are urged to check their homes for unused portions of the products, which can be identified by the following information:

14.9-ounce plastic tubs of “classic chicken salad Made with Bell & Evans White Meat Chicken” with a best-by date of 2-17-19;

8-pound plastic bags of “classic chicken salad Made with Bell & Evans White Meat Chicken” for use at deli counters with a sell-by date of 2-19-19;

7.8-ounce plastic tubs of “DeliverLean CLASSIC CHICKEN SALAD” with a use-by date of 2/17/19; and

5.5-ounce plastic tubs of “DeliverLean CHICKEN SALAD BENTO BOX” with a use-by date of 2/17/19.

All of the products subject to recall have the establishment number “P-46167” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped to retail locations in Florida.

The problem was discovered on Feb. 18 when FSIS inspection personnel verified the status of product that had tested positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

However, it can take up to 70 days for symptoms of Listeria infection to develop.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks for symptoms of listeriosis.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

