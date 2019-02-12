World Waters LLC is recalling Cold Pressed Juice Watermelon (WTRMLN WTR Original 12 packs)  because plastic pieces could be present in some of the finished products. Retailers quickly joining the recall included Publix, Winn-Dixie and Walmart.

The flavored water was sent to customers nationwide for distribution via retail sales from Dec. 22, 2018, through Feb. 5, 2019.

World Waters described the problem as “the potential presence of soft plastic that may be loosely floating in some of the finished products.” The company’s recall notice did not say how it happened.

The company urged consumers to check package codes prior to drinking the beverage because the plastic could potentially be a choking hazard.

Specific codes on the recalled products are as follows:

Description Lot#
Watermelon Flavor AC02919
Watermelon Flavor AW00219
Watermelon Flavor AW00319
Watermelon Flavor AW00419
Watermelon Flavor AW00719
Watermelon Flavor AW00919
Watermelon Flavor AW01019
Watermelon Flavor AW01419
Watermelon Flavor AW01619
Watermelon Flavor AW01719
Watermelon Flavor AW01819
Watermelon Flavor AW02419
Watermelon Flavor AW34618
Watermelon Flavor AW34718
Watermelon Flavor AW35318
Watermelon Flavor AW35418
Watermelon Flavor AW36018
Watermelon Flavor AW36118

The recalled watermelon juice can be identified by the main label on the bottle and the lot number that is printed on the bottom of the bottle.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of and in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. World Waters,LLC is a privately held company founded in 2013. It is based in New York City.

