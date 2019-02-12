World Waters LLC is recalling Cold Pressed Juice Watermelon (WTRMLN WTR Original 12 packs) because plastic pieces could be present in some of the finished products. Retailers quickly joining the recall included Publix, Winn-Dixie and Walmart.

The flavored water was sent to customers nationwide for distribution via retail sales from Dec. 22, 2018, through Feb. 5, 2019. Retailers quickly joining the recall included Publix, Winn-Dixie and Walmart.

World Waters described the problem as “the potential presence of soft plastic that may be loosely floating in some of the finished products.” The company’s recall notice did not say how it happened.

The company urged consumers to check package codes prior to drinking the beverage because the plastic could potentially be a choking hazard.

Specific codes on the recalled products are as follows:

Description Lot# Watermelon Flavor AC02919 Watermelon Flavor AW00219 Watermelon Flavor AW00319 Watermelon Flavor AW00419 Watermelon Flavor AW00719 Watermelon Flavor AW00919 Watermelon Flavor AW01019 Watermelon Flavor AW01419 Watermelon Flavor AW01619 Watermelon Flavor AW01719 Watermelon Flavor AW01819 Watermelon Flavor AW02419 Watermelon Flavor AW34618 Watermelon Flavor AW34718 Watermelon Flavor AW35318 Watermelon Flavor AW35418 Watermelon Flavor AW36018 Watermelon Flavor AW36118

The recalled watermelon juice can be identified by the main label on the bottle and the lot number that is printed on the bottom of the bottle.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of and in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. World Waters,LLC is a privately held company founded in 2013. It is based in New York City.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)