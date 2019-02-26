Russ Davis Wholesale is recalling more than 700 pounds of packaged “Crazy Fresh” and “Jerry’s” brand chicken caesar salads that it sent to retailers in nine states, according to a notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The salads contain known allergens, specifically milk and anchovy ingredients, that are not declared on the labels, which is required by federal law. There is concern that consumers may have unused portions of the recalled salads in their homes because some of them have today as the use-by date. To view product photos, please click here.

Consumers who have purchased the salads are urged not to eat them. The salads should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The company distributed the recalled Crazy Fresh and Jerry’s The Kitchen brand salads to retailers in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. When available, the FSIS will post retail distribution list(s) at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

The chicken caesar salads, produced from Feb. 11 through Feb. 22, are packaged in plastic bowls with black bottoms and clear lids. All of the recalled salads have the establishment number “P-45204” printed inside the USDA seal on their labels.

Consumers can use the following additional information to determine whether they have the salads in their homes:

10-ounce bowls containing “CRAZY FRESH Chicken Caesar Salad” and “Use By” dates of 02/15/2019 through 02/26/2019; and

10-ounce bowls containing “JERRY’S the kitchen CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD” and “SELL BY” dates of 02/15/2019 through 02/26/2019.

“The problem was discovered on Feb. 24 when FSIS was notified that the establishment discovered the misbranding of product while performing a label review,” according to the recall notice.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Russ Davis Wholesale customer service at 877-433-2173.

