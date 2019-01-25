The International Association for Food Protection has opened nominations for its 2019 awards. The categories range from the Black Pearl Award for corporate excellence in food safety to travel scholarships for food safety students who want to attend the IAFP annual conference in July.

You are not required to be an association (IAFP) member to submit nominations for most of the awards. Nominations for all awards, unless otherwise indicated below, are due by Feb. 19 and must be completed through the FluidReview website at http://www.iafp.fluidreview.com.

The association encourages its members to apply for the travel expense awards for employees of state or provincial health or agricultural departments in North America. There is also IAFP travel award for food safety professionals in a country with a developing economy to attend the IAFP annual meeting and conference.

Student travel scholarship criteria is available on the IAFP students’ page. Instructions to apply for each award are included in the criteria for the respective award. Awards scheduled to be presented in 2019 are:

Black Pearl Award – Presented in recognition of a company’s outstanding achievement in corporate excellence in food safety and quality. Sponsored by F&H Food Equipment Co. 2018 Recipient: Eurofins Scientific Inc.

Fellows Award – Presented to member(s) who have contributed to IAFP and its affiliates with distinction over an extended period of time. 2018 Recipient: Loralyn H. Ledenbach, Ruth L. Petran.

President’s Lifetime Achievement Award – Given at the discretion of the IAFP president to recognize an individual who has made a lasting impact on advancing food safety worldwide through a lifetime of professional achievement in food protection. 2018 Recipient: Jenny Scott.

Honorary Life Membership Award – Recognizes IAFP members for their dedication to the high ideals and objectives of the association and for dedicated service to the association. 2018 Recipients: P. Michael Davidson, Michael P. Doyle, Steven C. Murphy, Terence Peters, Kathleen T. Rajkowski.

Harry Haverland Citation – Includes $2,500 honorarium and is presented to an individual for years of devotion to the ideals and objectives of IAFP. Sponsored by Eurofins. 2018 Recipient: Vickie J. Lewandowski.

Food Safety Innovation Award – Includes $2,500 honorarium and is presented to an individual or organization for creating a new idea, practice, or product that has had a positive impact on food safety, thus, improving public health, and the quality of life. Sponsored by Walmart Food Safety Collaboration Center. 2018 Recipient: QualMap

International Leadership Award – Includes $2,000 honorarium and reimbursement to attend IAFP 2019 and is presented to an individual for dedication to the high ideals and objectives of IAFP and for promotion of the mission of the association in countries outside of the United States and Canada. Sponsored by Cargill Inc. 2018 Recipient: Roy Biggs.

GMA Food Safety Award – Includes $2,000 honorarium. This award alternates between individuals and groups or organizations. This year the award will be presented to a group or organization for highly significant food safety development or in recognition of a long history of outstanding contributions to food safety. Sponsored by GMA. 2018 Recipient: Jenny Scott

Frozen Food Foundation Freezing Research Award – Includes $2,000 honorarium and is presented to an individual, group or organization for preeminence and outstanding contributions in research that impacts food safety attributes of freezing. Sponsored by Frozen Food Foundation. 2018 Recipient: Donald W. Schaffner

Food Safety Magazine Distinguished Service – Honors individuals who best exemplify the characteristics of the dedicated food safety professional. Beyond high-profile individuals, nominees can be anyone who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes, profoundly impacting food safety around them. Those honored are recognized by members of the profession for their collective works in promoting or advancing science-based solutions for food safety issues. Recipients are chosen by the award committee of Food Safety Magazine. Recommendations can be submitted to the committee via award@foodsafetymagazine.com. Please include a bio of the nominee, as well as a description of why the nominee is deserving of this award. Sponsored by Food Safety Magazine. 2018 Recipient: Darin Detwiler.

Maurice Weber Laboratorian Award – Includes $2,000 honorarium and is presented to an individual for outstanding contributions in the laboratory, recognizing a commitment to the development of innovative and practical analytical approaches in support of food safety. Sponsored by Weber Scientific. 2018 Recipient: Manan Sharma.

Larry Beuchat Young Researcher Award – Includes $2,000 honorarium and is presented to a young researcher who has shown outstanding ability and professional promise in the early years of their career. Sponsored by: bioMérieux Inc. 2018 Recipient: Xiangyu Deng.

Ewen C.D. Todd Control of Foodborne Illness Award – Includes $1,500 honorarium and is presented to an individual for dedicated and exceptional contributions to the reduction of risks to foodborne illness. Sponsored by: Marler Clark Attorneys at Law. 2018 Recipient: Barbara Buck Kowalcyk

Sanitarian Award – Includes $1,500 honorarium and is presented to an individual for outstanding service to the public, to IAFP, and to the profession of the sanitarian. Sponsored by: Sponsored by Ecolab Inc. 2018 Recipient: Connie M. Freese.

Educator-Industry Award – In 1982, this award was split into the Educator Award and the Industry Awards. 1981 Recipient: Francis F. Busta.

Elmer Marth Educator Award – Includes $1,500 honorarium and is presented to an individual for outstanding service to the public, to IAFP and to the arena of education in food safety and food protection. Sponsored by: Nelson-Jameson Inc. 2018 Recipient: Trevor Vincent Suslow.

Harold Barnum Industry Award – Includes $1,500 honorarium and is presented to an individual for outstanding service to the public, IAFP and the food industry. Sponsored by: NSF International. 2018 Recipient: Pamela Wilger.

Ivan Parkin Lecturers – The Ivan Parkin Lecture was established by IAFP in 1986 to honor individuals who have had a significant impact on the field of food safety. Each year a prominent food safety leader is selected to deliver the Ivan Parkin Lecture at the Opening Session of IAFP’s Annual Meeting. The association established the lecture award to honor Ivan Parkin, a Dairy Extension Specialist at Pennsylvania State University. Dr. Parkin was IAFP president in 1955 and he remained active in the association for many years following his presidency. Dr. Parkin served as an example to others as a loyal member, a professional, and an educator dedicated to protecting the food supply. The Ivan Parkin Lecturer is selected by the IAFP president-elect and approved by the executive board. 2018 Recipient: Gary R. Acuff.

John H. Silliker Lecturers – The John H. Silliker Lecture was established by Silliker Inc., now Merieux NutriSciences, in 2004 to recognize the achievements of Dr. Silliker through the practical application of scientific principles to improve food protection. The John H. Silliker Lecture provides an avenue for recognized experts to present important and timely information on topics of significance to food protection at the IAFP Annual Meeting. Dr. Silliker established Silliker Laboratories in 1967 and grew the network of laboratories to more than 70 locations in 18 countries. Dr. Silliker was committed to making meaningful contributions to food safety outside the confines of his laboratory. He was an early proponent of the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) system; developed the revolutionary concept of using sponges to collect environmental samples in food plants; and testified at congressional hearings that resulted in the passage of landmark food safety legislation. The John H. Silliker Lecturer is selected by a committee including a representative from Merieux NutriSciences, the program committee chairperson, and the IAFP president. 2018 Recipient: Ann Marie McNamara.

Travel Award for Food Safety Professionals in a Country with a Developing Economy – Presented to food safety professionals working full-time in the field of food safety in a country with a developing economy. Sponsored by: Sponsored by the IAFP Foundation.

2018 Recipients: Abiodun-Solanke AyoJesutomi, Fernanda Bovo Campagnollo, Mauricio A. Redondo-Solano.

Travel Award for State or Provincial Health or Agricultural Department Employees – Presented to state or provincial health or agricultural department employees including epidemiologists, food and molecular microbiologists, and environmental health specialists working in North America. Sponsored by: Sponsored by the IAFP Foundation. 2018 Recipients: Luisa F. Castro, Jason J. Crowe, Pongpan Laksanalamai, Jessica Laurent, Danielle Wroblewski.

Student Travel Scholarship – IAFP recognizes that students from around the world are the future leaders in the field of food safety. Since 2004, the IAFP Foundation has been dedicated to enhancing the career potential of exceptional students through the annual IAFP Student Travel Scholarship Program. Sponsored by: The IAFP Foundation. 2018 Recipienst: Abimbola E. Allison, Xiaoqiong Cao, Vijay Singh Chhetri, Anna Colavecchio, Daniel F. M. do Monte, Angela Marie C. Ferelli, Mohammad Ruzlan Habib, Anna Sophia Harrand, Shoukui He, Kento Koyama, Luyao Ma, Robyn C. Miranda, Zahra H. Mohammad, Thabang Nora Msimango, Flavia Negrete, Loandi Richter, Varalakshmi S, Joyjit Saha, Carla Schwan, Katarina Simunovic.

Peanut Proud Student Scholarship Award – The Peanut Proud Student Scholarship Award Provides a $2,000 academic scholarship and travel funding for a U.S. graduate student in the field of food microbiology – and specifically in the area of and peanut butter food safety – to attend the Annual Meeting. Peanut Proud is a nonprofit industry organization based in Georgia. Sponsored by: Peanut Proud. 2018 Recipient: Mengfei Peng

J.Mac Geopfert Developing Scientists Awards – Presented to currently enrolled students or recent graduates in the field of food safety research at accredited universities or colleges. Qualified individuals may enter either the technical or poster competition. Sponsored by: The IAFP Foundation. 2018 Recipient: Please see detail page for expanded list of recipients.

Undergraduate Student Award Competition – Presented to two undergraduate students at accredited universities or colleges who have entered this poster competition, based on the criteria. Sponsored by: Supported by the IAFP Foundation. Please click here to see detail page of recipients.

President’s Recognition Awards – This award is given at the discretion of the IAFP President to recognize an individual(s) for special effort, project, and contribution of time or expertise that resulted in the betterment of IAFP. 2018 Recipient: Farrah Benge, Jen Feeney, Lisa Hovey, Ron Schmidt.

C. B. Shogren Memorial Award – Includes $500 honorarium and is presented to the IAFP Affiliate association demonstrating exceptional overall achievement in promoting the mission of the International Association for Food Protection, which is “to provide food safety professionals worldwide with a forum to exchange information on protecting the food supply.” 2018 Recipient: Florida Association for Food Protection

Samuel J. Crumbine Award – From 1955 to 1966 two awards were given: the first for general environmental health, the second for food protection. From 1968 to 1973, the award was suspended because of a general lack of innovation in food protection programs during that period. Application deadline for this award is March 15. For more information, go to: www.crumbineaward.com. Sponsored by: The Conference for Food Protection (CFP), in cooperation with the American Academy of Sanitarians, American Public Health Association, Association of Food and Drug Officials, Foodservice Packaging Institute, International Association for Food Protection, National Association of County & City Health Officials, National Environmental Health Association, and NSF International. 2018 Recipient: Maricopa County Arizona Environmental Services Department.

John N. Sofos Most-cited JFP Research and Review Publication Awards – These awards were established to recognize top researchers and high-quality research publications and reviews that contribute to the impact of JFP and the field of food safety. The awards are based upon the number of citations of a work by others for papers published five years prior. They are presented by the JFP Scientific co-editors at the Editorial Board Reception at the IAFP Annual Meeting.

Research Paper and Review Paper – Previous recipients and details available here.

JFP Most-downloaded Publication Award – This award recognizes the most-downloaded Journal of Food Protection piece based on data from the JFP website. The award is presented by the JFP Scientific co-editors at the Editorial Board Reception each year at the IAFP Annual Meeting. 2018 Recipients: Dane A. Jensen, David R. Macinga, David J. Shumaker, Roberto Bellino, James W. Arbogast, and Donald W. Schaffner. “Quantifying the Effects of Water Temperature, Soap Volume, Lather Time, and Antimicrobial Soap as Variables in the Removal of Escherichia coli ATCC 11229 from Hands.” J. Food Prot. 80:1022-1031.

IAFP European Symposium Student Travel Scholarship – The deadline for applications was Jan. 8. The recipients are scheduled to be informed of the final decision no later than Feb. 6. Two qualified students will attend the 2019 IAFP European Symposium on Food Safety, April 24-26 , in Nantes, France. Contributions to the IAFP Foundation help fund this scholarship to be awarded to two students residing in Europe and enrolled full-time in a college or university food safety-related degree program in Europe. Sponsored by: The IAFP Foundation. 2018 Recipients: Katrien Begyn, Giannis Koukkidis.

IAFP European Symposium Student Award Competition – Presented to two students at accredited universities or colleges who have entered this competition, based on the criteria.

Supported by the IAFP Foundation. 2018 Recipients: Technical – Lena Fritsch; Poster – Aurelien Maillet.

FPT Peer-Reviewed Research Most-downloaded Publication Award – This award has been established to recognize notable research publications and reviews that contribute to the impact of FPT and the field of food protection. The award is based upon the number of downloads for an FPT publication in the previous two years. The award is presented at the Editorial Board Reception. 2018 Recipients: Susan Arendt, Catherine Strobehn, and Jinhyun Jun for their work titled “Motivators and Barriers to Safe Food Practices: Observation and Interview” September to October 2015.

FPT Peer-Reviewed Research Most-viewed Publication Award – This award has been established to recognize notable research publications and reviews that contribute to the impact of FPT and the field of food protection. The award is based upon the number of views for an FPT publication in a given year. The award is presented at the Editorial Board Reception. 2018 Recipients: Robson A. M. Machado, Rama Radhakrishna and Catherine Cutter “Food Safety of Farmstead Cheese Processors in Pennsylvania: An Initial Needs Assessment”, March/April 2017.

FPT Peer-Reviewed Research Most-cited Publication Award – This award has been established to recognize notable research publications and reviews that contribute to the impact of FPT and the field of food protection. The award is based upon the number of citations for an FPT publication in the previous two years. The award is presented at the Editorial Board Reception.

2018 Recipients: Elizabeth A. Bihn, Christine D. Smart, Christine A. Hoepting and Randy W. Worobo for “Use of Surface Water in the Production of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables: A Survey of Fresh Produce Growers and Their Water Management Practices” September-October 2013.

FPT Most Viewed General Interest Publication Award – This award has been established to recognize notable research publications and reviews that contribute to the impact of FPT and the field of food protection. The award is based upon the number of views for an FPT publication in the previous two years. The award is presented at the Editorial Board Reception. 2018 Recipient: Prevention of Hepatitis A through Food Handler Immunization, Jill C. Roberts May/June 2017.

