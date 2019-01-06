Hy-Vee, an employee-owned chain of more than 249 supermarkets located throughout the Midwest in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin has recalled cheesecake for possible salmonella contamination.

Hy-Vee says the recalled cheesecake is made with Diamond Crystal Brands cheesecake mix. Hy-Vee learned of the potential for contamination from a warning letter from its supplier.

The recall includes 32 varieties of cheesecakes in both 8-ounce and 32-ounce packages with best if used by dates of Dec. 6, 2018, through Jan. 11, 2019. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The cheesecake was distributed to 117 of Hy-Vee’s 249 grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

The product comes in a plastic container with a plastic lid. The expiration date range is between Dec. 6, 2018, and Jan. 11, 2019. The expiration date can be found on the label. Below is a list of the recalled products:

UPC Code: Variety and Size:

02-80142-00000 Cherry Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-80141-00000 Cherry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-80146-00000 Oreo Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-80145-00000 Oreo Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-80148-00000 Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-80147-00000 Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-80150-00000 Strawberry Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-80149-00000 Strawberry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-80224-00000 Mint Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-80223-00000 Mint Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82327-00000 Turtle Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82328-00000 Turtle Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-80153-00000 Flag Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-80151-00000 Flag Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82315-00000 Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82316-00000 Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82317-00000 Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82318-00000 Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82319-00000 Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82320-00000 Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82321-00000 Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82322-00000 Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82323-00000 Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82324-00000 Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82325-00000 Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82326-00000 Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82329-00000 Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82330-00000 Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82331-00000 Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82332-00000 Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82333-00000 Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82334-00000 Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

Hy-Vee removed the product from the shelves of its stores as soon as it was notified about the situation. Customers who purchased any of these products should dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

