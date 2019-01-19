Denver’s Custom Made Meals, LLC Friday recalled approximately 7,954 pounds of chicken skewer products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The products contain coconut, a known tree nut allergen that is not declared on the product label.

The Red Chili Orange Chicken Skewer items were produced on various dates from Sept. 27, 2018, through Jan. 10, 2019. The recalled product is described as:

9.11-lbs. cases containing four plastic packages of “Red Chili Orange Chicken Skewers” with case code 79073, and various Use By dates between Oct. 15, 2018, and Jan. 28, 2019.

The skewers subject to recall bear establishment number “P-4121A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and Wisconsin and donated to organizations in Denver.

The problem was discovered on Jan. 16, 2019, when establishment personnel observed production employees with nut allergen stickers and determined that a “Coconut Teriyaki Tropical” seasoning was being utilized on the product. FSIS was notified on Jan. 17, 2019.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers, Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

