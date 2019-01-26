Chicago-based Harvest Food Group Inc. Friday recalled more than 47,000 pounds of not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) chicken fried rice products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The NRTE chicken fried rice items were produced on Nov. 12, 2018, Dec. 4, 2018, and Dec. 5, 2018. The products subject to the recall are:

9-oz. cardboard packages of “yumnum global cuisine YAKITORI SEASONED CHICKEN FRIED RICE” bearing lot codes “C041A8K12 BEST BY 11/12/2019,” “C091A8L04 BEST BY 12/04/2019,” and “C091A8L05 BEST BY 12/05/2019.”

The recalled products bear establishment number “P-34457” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and Michigan.

The mistake was discovered by the firm during a label inventory check.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers and/or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.