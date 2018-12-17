Apio Inc. of Guadalupe, CA, has recalled several flavors of pre-made salads, sold in plastic bowls, that were distributed to 11 states and five Canadian provinces. Routine testing by inspectors in Canada returned positive results for Listeria monocytogenes in a sample of one of the flavors.

The recalled salads are packaged as “Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups” and are sold in various weights, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Apio initiated the recall after the CFIA informed company officials that a random sample of Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups Sweet Kale/Chou Frise Doux tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Apio officials said as a precautionary measure they are recalling all products produced on the same day and on the same production line as the sample that tested positive for the bacteria. As of the posting of the notice, company officials were not aware of any illnesses linked by health officials to this recall.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled salad should monitor themselves for symptoms of listeriosis during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure for the illness to develop.

The recalled salads can be identified with the following UPC and lot codes:

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Asian Sesame – UPC 7 09351 30241 1, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Avocado Ranch – UPC 7 09351 30177 3, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Raspberry Acai – UPC 7 09351 30178 0, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale – UPC 7 09351 30240 4, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Tropical Lime – UPC 7 09351 30179 7, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Avocado Ranch/Ranch ET Avocats – UPC 7 09351 30195 7, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Raspberry Acai/Framboises ET Acai – UPC 7 09351 30196 4, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale/Chou Frisé Doux – UPC 7 09351 30243 5, Lot 112 331

The product was shipped in the U.S. to retail and distributor customers in the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. In Canada, the recalled product was shipped to retail and distributor customers in the following provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should not consume it. The product from any of these lot numbers should be disposed of immediately or returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Apio, Inc. has already notified retail and distributor customers who were shipped the affected product. The company asked its direct customers to notify their customers of the recall.

Apio Inc. is keeping the U.S. Food and Drug Administration informed of its recall process to ensure that consumers are properly alerted. “We’re conducting this voluntary recall as a precaution out of consideration for the well being and safety of our customers and consumers, despite the fact that there have been no reported cases of illness,” said Brian Zomorodi, vice president of quality and food safety. “We continue to be committed to serving consumers with the very best quality product and service.”