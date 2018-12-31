Alabama’s R. L. Zeigler Company Inc. recalled more than 11,600 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) poultry and meat sausage products Sunday after receiving consumer complaints about extraneous materials, specifically metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The company shipped the the sausage to retailers nationwide. Specific retailers will be posted as the information becomes available in accordance with USDA policy.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

The RTE “Red Hot” chicken and pork sausage items were produced on Nov. 29 by the Selma-based company. Zeigler shipped the following products in eight-count cases. Consumers can identify the recalled products by looking for the following on individual packages:

24-ounce plastic packages containing approximately 9 links of “ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

24-ounce plastic packages containing approximately 9 links of “EXTRA HOT ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

The recalled sausage has the establishment number “EST. P-9156S” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints on Dec. 13 and 27. The firm investigated to determine the nature of the complaints and notified FSIS of the situation on Dec. 29. The sub-agency to the USDA posted the recall notice Dec. 30.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.