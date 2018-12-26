Columbia River Natural Pet Foods Inc. is expanding a recall of frozen raw meats for dogs and cats. State tests revealed Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella in samples of the products. Both pathogens can cause serious and sometimes fatal illnesses in people as well as dogs and cats.

Testing by the Washington State Department of Agriculture showed Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella in a package of the company’s Cow Pie flavor and Salmonella in a package of Chicken & Vegetables.

The recalled products, which are sold to consumers frozen and are intended to be fed raw to dogs and cats, include:

Cow Pie in 2-pound purple and white plastic bags; Lot #72618; produced in July 2018

2-pound purple and white plastic bags; Lot #72618; produced in July 2018 Chicken & Vegetables in 2-pound turquoise and white plastic bags; Lot #111518; produced in November 2018

Columbia River distributed the recalled pet food in Alaska, Oregon and Washington through retail stores and direct delivery. The foods are intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding of dogs and cats according to the company.

Pets with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Even while apparently healthy, infected pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

People who handle raw meat and poultry pet foods that are contaminated with Salmonella or Listeria monocytogenes can contract infections serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Also, utensils, pet bowls, storage containers, countertops, refrigerators and freezers can become cross contaminated with the bacteria. Both pathogens survive freezing temperatures.

Salmonella may produce a range of gastrointestinal symptoms in infected people, including, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mild fever and stomach cramps.

Listeria monocytogenes also can produce gastrointestinal symptoms in healthy adults. It can take up to 70 days for symptoms to develop, so anyone who has been exposed to the recalled pet food should monitor themselves in the coming weeks for signs of infection.

Children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with compromised immune symptoms are at risk of experiencing more severe symptoms from Listeria infections. Pregnant women may miscarry, or pass their infection to their newborn babies either before or during delivery.

Consumers who experience any of the above symptoms should contact their healthcare providers.

Pet owners whose dogs or cats exhibit any of the indicated symptoms within a few days after being fed one of the recalled products should consult their veterinarians.

Consumers who purchased the product should discontinue use of the product and return for a full refund or exchange by returning the product in its original packaging to place of purchase. For more information, contact the company at 360-834-6854.

