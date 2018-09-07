Sunnyvale, CA-based New York Style Sausage Co. late Wednesday recalled 371 pounds of raw chorizo sausage products because of misbranding, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The product contains sesame seed, a known allergen, which not disclosed on the product label as required by law.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to the recall notice.

The raw, Salvadoran chorizo sausage was produced on June 8. Consumers can identify the recalled sausage by looking for the following labeling information:

• 8-oz. cardboard packages containing “Artesana Specialty Sausages CHORIZO SALVADORAN RECIPE ALL NATURAL.” The product is labeled “Keep refrigerated or frozen” and does not have a use-by or sell-by date.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 9027” priced inside the USDA mark of inspection. Farmers markets in California sold the recalled sausages to the public.

FSIS discovered the problem during routine inspection label verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make sure that the product is no longer available to consumers.

