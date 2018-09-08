As some of the readers might know, in my spare time I am the managing partner at Marler Clark in Seattle. Our long time Epidemiologist, Patti Waller, has moved into semi-retirement and is running www.outbreakdatabase.com for us. Katrina Deardorff, who has been with us for a nearly two years, has decided to take a job back in the public sector and we wish her well.

So, I am working here on a Saturday (not that uncommon), thinking about how to replace the irreplaceable, but knowing how important this job is to the quality of work we do at Marler Clark.

Minimum requirements are a Masters in Public Health or Epidemiology and some experience in foodborne disease investigations and willing to live in Seattle.

Please send your resume and salary requirements to me at bmarler@marlerclark.com. Also, take a chance to see the below. I think it helps understand the job and its importance.